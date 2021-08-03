Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said Jayla Vaugh left the Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant in the 15200 block of Bear Valley Road On August 1, 2021.

According to her family she walked out of the restaurant without a cell phone, and her family has not seen or heard from her since. Jayla has been diagnosed with a medical condition requiring medication.

(Officials said the family lives in North Dakota and were in the Victor Valley visiting family. Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department.)

She is described as an African American female, 5’4” tall, approximately 140 lbs. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Jayla was last seen wearing a peach-colored crop top, blue jeans, and black sandals.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jayla Vaughn is asked to contact Detective T. McGee at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

