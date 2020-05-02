12-year-old Victorville girl found safe

UPDATE @ 6:30 PM – According to a family member, the missing girl was found safe and no other information was available for release.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A local family is actively searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since Friday in Victorville.

Jasmine Valadez was last seen at about 4:00 pm on May 1, 2020, in the backyard of her family home, near Liberty Park in the 13000 block of Amethyst Road in Victorville.

Jasmine is 4’11” with brown hair to her shoulders and wears purple glasses. She was last seen wearing light skinny jeans and a striped shirt with purple, blue, and yellow.

Family members are asking for people in the area of La Mesa, Amethyst, and Luna Roads to please review surveillance videos for any possible sightings.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG sheriff’s deputies, a K9, and a helicopter, have been searching all night and haven’t found her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or her mom at 760-501-4675.

