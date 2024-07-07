Minor Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Minor injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound I-15 freeway Saturday night.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 pm on July 6, 2024, between Joshua Street and Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and noted that three vehicles were involved. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, one of the vehicles had seven occupants.

At least one person with minor injuries was transported by ambulance, and several young children were assessed by firefighters.

The vehicles involved included a 2023 Nissan Kicks, a 2019 Mazda CX-5, and a Toyota Sequoia SUV. The crash blocked two of the three lanes and caused traffic delays up to Ranchero Road.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





(Scroll Down To Comment)