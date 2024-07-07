 
15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Minor Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 6, 2024 | 9:04 pmLast Updated: July 6, 2024 | 9:04 pm
Minor Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Minor injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound I-15 freeway Saturday night.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 pm on July 6, 2024, between Joshua Street and Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and noted that three vehicles were involved. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Minor Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, one of the vehicles had seven occupants.

At least one person with minor injuries was transported by ambulance, and several young children were assessed by firefighters.

The vehicles involved included a 2023 Nissan Kicks, a 2019 Mazda CX-5, and a Toyota Sequoia SUV. The crash blocked two of the three lanes and caused traffic delays up to Ranchero Road.

More Local News

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

Minor Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 6, 2024 | 9:04 pmLast Updated: July 6, 2024 | 9:04 pm

More Local News

Firefighters Halt 5-Acre Brush Fire at Mojave River Forks Regional Park

July 5, 2024

Firefighters Respond to Numerous Fourth of July Fires in the Victor Valley

July 5, 2024
Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

July 5, 2024

Firefighters Contain Storage Facility Blaze in Victorville

July 4, 2024
Back to top button