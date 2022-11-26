Minor injuries reported in crash at Main and Mesa Linda Streets in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash at the intersection of Main and Mesa Linda Streets resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries Saturday.

At approximately 2pm, 911 dispatch received reports of a traffic collision involving a white Tesla and a silver van.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and located a Tesla with front end damage, and a minivan with front passenger-side damage.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

