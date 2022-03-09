Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 395 and Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:19 am, on March 9, 2022, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Bear Valley Road and involved a black 2005 Jeep Liberty Sport, a black 2017 Nissan Sentra, a black Kia Soul, and a silver minivan.

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had 4 vehicles with moderate to major damage blocking the roadway.

Fire Captain Scott Torres told VVNG they received initial reports that one driver was trapped and that prompted additional resources to respond to the incident. Scott said the driver was able to get out and no extrication was required.

Two people were transported to local hospitals with only minor injuries and three other occupants from various vehicles declined medical treatment at the scene.

Northbound traffic on Highway 395 and westbound traffic on Bear Valley Road was temporarily detoured through the parking lot of the Shell gas station.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

