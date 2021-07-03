All News
Minor injuries reported after crash with fire in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Only minor injuries were reported after a crash in the Cajon Pass caused one of the vehicles to erupt into flames.
At about 12:22 am, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, the California Highway Patrol incident logs reported a two-vehicle crash on the northbound I-15, just before Oak Hill Road. According to the logs, one vehicle was on fire and the other, a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stalled in the no.2 lane with major rear-end damage.
All occupants were able to exit the vehicle and only minor injuries were reported. The incident prompted a temporary closure of the 1, 2, and 3 lanes. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville station.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
One dead in shooting at Victorville house party
-
All News5 days ago
17-year-old killed at Victorville house party ID’d, suspect arrested
-
All News4 days ago
Transient wanted for murder in Victorville arrested after attempted murder in Auburn
-
All News2 days ago
Man killed in head-on crash Wednesday in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Chase Bank in Hesperia Robbed Tuesday afternoon
-
All News5 days ago
Authorities target multiple illegal marijuana grows in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in Cajon Pass crash on NB I-15
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville City settles wrongful death suit for $2.5 million after 2017 drowning