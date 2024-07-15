Minor Injuries After Rollover Crash on NB 15 Freeway Saturday Night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No major injuries were reported following a rollover crash on the northbound 15 freeway on Saturday night in Hesperia.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on July 14, 2024, just south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved a blue Lexus RX300 and a silver four-door sedan, unknown make or model.

Witnesses reported that several Good Samaritans stopped to assist those involved in the crash. According to one witness, the overturned vehicle was carrying two adults and three children, all of whom sustained only minor injuries. The Lexus was driven by a solo male driver.

The overturned vehicle ended up in a drainage ditch, causing damage to a section of the chain-linked fence at the Super Collision Center on Mariposa Road.

Traffic on the northbound lanes was temporarily stopped while first responders attended to the occupants. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, all occupants were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation.

The CHP Victorville station is currently investigating the cause of the accident.





