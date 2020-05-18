Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on the I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle reportedly speeding on the I-15 freeway caused a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened on May 17, 2020, at about 12:13 am on the southbound I-15 at Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

According to a witness, the crash was caused by a speeding sedan that lost control and crashed into the center divider.

The driver of a black Jeep attempted to avoid the crash and went into the path of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer. Unable to stop in time, the semi struck both of the vehicles and crashed through a chain-linked fence before coming to a stop on Amargosa Road, along the I-15.

The witness said the driver of the speeding vehicle was arrested for DUI and only minor injuries were reported by the other drivers.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions for a short amount of time in order to allow the semi and roadway to be cleared.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP office and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

