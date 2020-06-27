Minivan slams into utility pole and catches fire Saturday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caught fire Saturday morning in Victorville.

The crash was reported at 6:49 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, on Amethyst Road, just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

For reasons still unknown, the female driver and sole occupant of a white minivan lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The impact caused the pole to topple over and the lines to come down.

The woman was able to safely exit the minivan and was reportedly not injured. Moments later the van started to catch on fire and quickly became engulfed in flames.

Southern California Edison employees secured power to the downed lines, allowing Victorville City Fire firefighters to safely extinguish the fire.

Several SCE customers reported a brief interruption of service Saturday morning at around the same time as the crash, however, it’s unknown if the accident was the cause.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.