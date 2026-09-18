Mindfully Balanced Foundation Launches In Apple Valley To Provide Mental Health And Wellness Support

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mindfully Balanced Foundation, a mental health and wellness nonprofit established in 2026, is working to provide trauma-informed support, advocacy and community resources for individuals and families navigating difficult circumstances, according to information provided by Lisa Alcala.

The foundation, located at 16195 Siskiyou Road, Suite 120B, in Apple Valley, was created around the goal of providing a safe place for healing and hope while helping make support accessible to people who may not have insurance or otherwise be able to afford it.

“We believe that that people should not have to carry life’s most difficult experiences alone, and access to healing should not be limited to only those who have insurance and/or can afford it,” Alcala said in the information provided to VVNG.

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Mindfully Balanced takes what the organization describes as a trauma-informed and community-focused approach, looking beyond an individual situation to consider other circumstances that may affect a person or family.

The organization says its services include mental health advocacy, case management, resource navigation, wellness resources, community outreach, education and community care.

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“Mindfully Balanced knows that healing at times involves more than therapy,” according to the information provided by Alcala.

The foundation said its work is intended not only to address an immediate crisis but also to help individuals and families find a path forward.

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Mindfully Balanced is seeking community support to help expand its efforts. The organization is currently selling T-shirts and hats as a fundraiser.

Supporters can order fundraising merchandise through the foundation’s Instagram account, @mindfullybalancedfoundation. Additional information about donating and supporting the organization is available through its website at mindfullybalanced.net/mindfully-balanced-foundation.

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