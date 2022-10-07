Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the service of the search warrant, deputies detained Michael Myers and seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, over $1000 in cash, and a scale indicative of narcotics sales.”

Sheriff’s officials said the report will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney for review and filing of charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Delgado at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.