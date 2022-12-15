All News
Michael Carvajal, 64, identified as pedestrian killed Saturday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified a pedestrian killed by a vehicle Saturday in Apple Valley as 64-year-old Michael Carvajal.
It happened on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at about 6:11 pm, in the area of State Highway 18 Outer North and Standing Rock Avenue.
Deputies from the Apple Valley Station and emergency personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded to the traffic collision.
Through preliminary investigation, it was determined, at the time of the collision, Michael Carvajal was laying in the westbound lane when he was struck by a 2015 Mazda 3 traveling in the westbound lane of State Highway 18 Outer North.
The front of the Mazda struck Carvajal and as a result of the collision, Carvajal died from his injuries.
An investigator from the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handling the traffic collision investigation.
Sheriff’s officials said that it does not appear drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Caudle at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Related article: Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News4 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News6 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
15 freeway5 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
-
All News6 days ago
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia