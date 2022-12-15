Michael Carvajal, 64, identified as pedestrian killed Saturday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified a pedestrian killed by a vehicle Saturday in Apple Valley as 64-year-old Michael Carvajal.

It happened on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at about 6:11 pm, in the area of State Highway 18 Outer North and Standing Rock Avenue.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Station and emergency personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded to the traffic collision.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Through preliminary investigation, it was determined, at the time of the collision, Michael Carvajal was laying in the westbound lane when he was struck by a 2015 Mazda 3 traveling in the westbound lane of State Highway 18 Outer North.

The front of the Mazda struck Carvajal and as a result of the collision, Carvajal died from his injuries.

An investigator from the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handling the traffic collision investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said that it does not appear drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Caudle at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

