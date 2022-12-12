Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one week period, investigators seized 11 firearms, 3 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and made 9 felony arrests.

Investigators also seized a large amount of illegal narcotics, to include more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.42 pounds of fentanyl laced-M30 (oxycodone) pills, and over 2 pounds of cocaine.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

1. 12600 Block of Silver Saddle Way, Victorville

2. 32400 Block of Morse Ln, Lucerne Valley

3. 15000 Block of Hook Blvd, Victorville

4. 10500 Block of Citrus Ave, Fontana

5. 12300 Block of 4th St, Yucaipa

6. 2600 Block of Golden Ave, San Bernardino

7. 18400 Block of 9th St, San Bernardino

8. 500 Block of H St, San Bernardino

9. 34600 Block of Avenue E, Yucaipa

10. 4000 Block of Valley View Ave, Norco

