Metal Detectors Implemented at Victorville City Hall for Enhanced Safety Measures

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville City Hall has taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of its visitors and employees by introducing a new safety protocol that includes the use of metal detectors starting on Dec. 18, 2023.

This initiative aims to create a safe environment for everyone who enters the premises.

While the inclusion of metal detectors may be new to Victorville City Hall, it is a well-established practice in various settings such as sporting events, large concerts, amusement parks, major public events, and other government buildings.

The implementation of this security measure aligns with the current need for heightened security precautions and seeks to offer peace of mind to residents, visitors, and employees.

Upon arrival at City Hall, all individuals will undergo a brief and efficient metal detector screening process, similar to those commonly experienced at stadiums and amusement parks. To ensure the effectiveness of the screening, individuals will be asked to empty their pockets and remove any metal objects such as car keys and cell phones.

Subsequently, they will be required to walk through the metal detector under the assistance of Victorville Security Staff.

Following the metal detector screening, Victorville Security Staff will conduct a visual inspection of all bags.

Each person will be permitted to bring up to two bags, consisting of one personal item like a purse or briefcase, in addition to one extra item, such as a standard backpack. Trained staff members will be present throughout the process to address any inquiries or concerns.

It is crucial to emphasize that the implementation of metal detectors at Victorville City Hall is not a response to any specific threat or incident.

Instead, it reflects a proactive approach to security and aligns the facility with similar practices at other cities, government buildings, sporting venues, and major public spaces.

The primary objective remains the safeguarding of all individuals who visit City Hall while providing a sense of security and confidence to residents, employees, and visitors.

To ensure the smooth progression of the security measures, City Hall has provided a comprehensive list of prohibited items that are not allowed on the premises.

These include firearms, knives, explosives, stun guns, chemicals, and various other potentially dangerous objects. For a detailed understanding of the prohibited items, please refer to the official document here.

In adherence to the new safety measures, it is advised that visitors familiarize themselves with the list of prohibited items before their visit to City Hall. The cooperation of everyone involved is vital in maintaining a secure environment.

