Mercy Air Flight Paramedic Punched by a DUI Driver After Crashing in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Mercy Air Flight Paramedic was punched by a DUI driver who was injured in a crash and in the process of being flown out.

A 46-year-old man from Hesperia, identified as Alexander Esparza, found himself in the midst of a chaotic situation on January 4, 2024.

The sole occupant of his white BMW, Esparza crashed into numerous parked vehicles and a concrete light pole on the 9200 block of Tamarisk Avenue in Hesperia at approximately 9:09 pm.

Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office, told VVNG that Esparza sustained injuries from the accident, leading to a request for Mercy Air assistance.

“Esparza punched the Mercy Air Flight Paramedic while being treated,” stated the spokeswoman.

Following the disturbing turn of events, the airlift was canceled and Esparza was transported to a local hospital.

Rodriguez was able to confirm that since the suspect was in the hospital he was not booked.

The spokeswoman said the case has since been referred to the District Attorney’s office due to charges related to driving under the influence and assaulting an emergency worker.

(Photo: Steph Olguin)

(Photo: Steph Olguin)