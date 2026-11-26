Mercedes SUV Crashes Into Bangkok Broiler In Hesperia, Two Women Injured

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Two women were injured after a gray Mercedes SUV crashed into Bangkok Broiler in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the restaurant, located in the 15800 block of Main Street near Eighth Avenue.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and requested two ground ambulances.

The two women who were injured were occupants inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. They were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The occupants of the SUV, including an adult male, an adult female and a couple of children, were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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