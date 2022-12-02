Memorial honors 14 killed, and 22 injured in December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Seven years have gone by since the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, but a new memorial will ensure their story lives on.

The completed design named the Curtain of Courage Memorial was unveiled this year, June 20, 2022, and it honors the 14 victims, survivors, and first responders of the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino.

The memorial consists of 14 individual bronze alcoves shaped like protective curtains along the San Bernardino County Government Center’s east promenade.

Eighty-five artists from around the world submitted proposals to design and construct the December 2 Memorial project.

The families of the victims selected the color of glass for each alcove and personalized the phrase on each bench inside each of the alcoves.

On December 2, 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 were physically injured during the attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino where employees of San Bernardino County’s Environmental Health Services division were holding a training event.

Following the attack, the Board of Supervisors directed the formation of a Memorial Committee tasked with creating and building a memorial to those who died, those who survived, our first responders, and our county community impacted by the trauma.

“The December 2nd Memorial Committee formed in 2016 and held several meetings to establish an overall vision for the memorial based on shared values. The committee determined the memorial should recognize the broad diversity and lives of the victims as well as those who stepped up to preserve and protect life,” the County website stated.

“The memorial would also provide enduring recognition of the County employees who witnessed the attack, many of whom were physically injured and all of whom were emotionally impacted. The committee expressed that the memorial would be a place for quiet reflection, and would result in a space to appropriately and eternally reflect the many important and unique people, stories, and lessons of December 2nd,” the website stated.

The Memorial Committee selected world-renowned landscape architect and artist Walter Hood who worked on the creation of the Curtain of Courage Memorial with input from the families of the 14 victims.

Plan Your Visit

The Curtain of Courage Memorial sits outdoors on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center in downtown San Bernardino. The Memorial is not at the site of the terrorist attack which occurred at the Inland Regional Center on South Waterman in San Bernardino, but the site was chosen by the Memorial Committee because it is where most of our Environmental Health Services employees were working at the time of the attack.

The public is invited to visit the Memorial for free from dawn to dusk. Free parking is available for the public in several lots surrounding the Government Center on 5th Street and Mt. View Avenue.

A plaque with the names of the 14 people who were killed and information about the Memorial and the December 2, 2015 attack is available at the Memorial in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Braille.

Please be respectful of the Memorial during your visit.

To view more information and detatils regarding the memorial, please visit the county website for more information. https://december2.sbcounty.gov/december-2/

Armed officers near the intersection of San Bernardino Avenue where two of the gunmen in the mass shooting were killed. 12/2/2015 –(photo by Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

