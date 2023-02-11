Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with a pickup truck in Apple Valley
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
UPDATE – Missing 15-year-old From Apple Valley returned home
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
Several people detained after high-speed pursuit ends Thursday morning in Apple Valley
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
21-year-old armed with a ghost gun arrested inside a business in Victorville
Several injured after traffic accident at Eleventh Ave and Sycamore St in Hesperia
Woman and infant transported by ambulance after rollover crash on I-15 in Hesperia
Bearsun completes run from NY to LA after passing through the Victor Valley
Woman and her unborn child killed by a drunk driver on Highway 395 in Hesperia
Traffic on Highway 18 diverted after 2-vehicle crash; Apple Valley School Police Officer Injured
Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto
37-year-old Adelanto man killed after walking into traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville
Deputies rescue elderly residents from burning apartments in Adelanto
A near $1 million capital improvement project is expected to kick off this week in Adelanto
Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow
