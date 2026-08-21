Meet Kaydee: Young Eagle Continues Spending Time With Shadow In Big Bear

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Friends of Big Bear Valley has given a name to the young bald eagle that has been spending increasing amounts of time with Shadow, as observers continue watching a new chapter unfold following the death of his longtime mate, Jackie.

The eagle, previously referred to as KD1, will now be called Kaydee, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV).

The organization said it generally does not name eagles that visit the nest area unless they remain around for an extended period of time, but decided to make an exception for Kaydee.

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“Generally, Friends of Big Bear Valley does not give names to nest visitors unless they have been around long-term…until now. We have chosen to name KD1 Kaydee, whether or not they decide to stay in the area,” FOBBV said in a written statement.

FOBBV said Kaydee’s sex has not been confirmed. Based on observations, however, the organization said it is leaning toward the eagle being female.

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“We cannot know for sure if Kaydee is a female or not, we can only observe and let nature tell us the definitive answer to that question. With that being said, we are leaning towards female.”

Kaydee has become an increasingly familiar presence around Shadow in recent days. In an earlier update titled “You’ve Got A Friend,” FOBBV described Shadow and KD1 spending several hours together at the Twin Pines perch.

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According to the organization, Shadow was initially seen perched at one of his favorite locations, the Lookout Snag, before KD1 was later spotted at Twin Pines. Shadow eventually joined the visiting eagle on the same branch.

“After sitting apart and gazing over the scenery, Shadow took a hop to a lower branch and settled in below his new found friend,” FOBBV wrote.

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The two remained together for several hours before KD1 eventually flew away. FOBBV documented another interaction between Shadow and Kaydee in an update titled “Morning Song.”

According to the organization, the two eagles began vocalizing to one another shortly before sunrise. “As Shadow called, KD-1 listened. We could hear their lively conversations,” FOBBV wrote.

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The organization described their vocalizations as a “morning duet” and acknowledged the growing interest among eagle watchers about what the repeated interactions between Shadow and Kaydee could eventually mean.

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“Whether forming a friendship or something deeper, we must trust in their present teamwork and patiently wait for a new day and a new story,” FOBBV wrote.

The uncertainty remains important. Although Shadow and Kaydee have repeatedly been observed together, FOBBV has not said they are mates, and Kaydee’s sex has not been definitively determined.

More recent observations show Kaydee continuing to spend time near Shadow. FOBBV said Shadow and Kaydee were spotted together Tuesday evening in a favored roost tree. Wednesday morning, both eagles were heard vocalizing over the valley.

Later that afternoon, Shadow flew into the Twin Pines perch tree. Less than a minute later, Kaydee joined him.

The two remained perched on separate branches for approximately three hours, according to FOBBV. When Shadow eventually flew away, Kaydee followed just two seconds later.

“Shadow has a shadow!” the organization wrote. Their interactions continued into the evening.

As daylight faded, the nest camera again located Shadow and Kaydee perched on different branches of the roost tree. Kaydee eventually left the tree and flew to the nest before returning to the roost.

“For reasons unknown to us, Kaydee bounced off the roost tree and headed to the nest, maybe for a quick nest check before roosting for the night? Kaydee then headed back to the roost tree where both eagles chortled an end to the day.”

The developing interactions are being closely watched following the death of Jackie, Shadow’s longtime mate.

Jackie, the beloved 14-year-old Big Bear bald eagle, died Aug. 10 after more than three weeks of intensive medical care at the Ojai Raptor Center. Jackie and Shadow had been a pair for more than eight years.

Millions of people around the world followed Jackie and Shadow through FOBBV’s Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, watching their courtship, nesting seasons and efforts to raise their young. The livestream also became an educational resource for classrooms and families learning about bald eagles and wildlife conservation.

Jackie and Shadow’s worldwide popularity also helped rally support for the preservation of their habitat. In July 2026, Friends of Big Bear Valley successfully raised $10 million to purchase and permanently preserve 63 acres of forest and shoreline along Big Bear Lake known as the Moon Camp property, stopping a planned 50-home housing and marina development.

As viewers continue mourning Jackie while watching Shadow and Kaydee interact, FOBBV emphasized that Jackie’s place in the Big Bear eagle family’s story remains significant.

“Jackie will always be in our hearts; she has left her mark on this beautiful nest and this magnificent valley,” the organization wrote. “As we think of her in every moment, we look towards the sky above us for nature’s untold story in the days and weeks to come.”

FOBBV also announced that several agencies in the Big Bear Valley have come together to discuss an event honoring Jackie on Oct. 3.

Organizers are currently trying to determine how many people may attend so they can plan for an appropriately sized venue. FOBBV has created a poll in the chat box of its YouTube channel and is asking those interested in attending to vote.

The Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam and poll can be found here: Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam on YouTube

FOBBV also thanked supporters for the messages, cards and encouragement the organization has received following Jackie’s death.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of Jackie and though we know this is nature, it will take time for all of us, including all of you, to get through this,” FOBBV wrote. “Be kind to yourselves and each other. Thank you for being here with us.”

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