MDAQMD Secures Over $1 Million in Funding for Adelanto Elementary School District’s Electric Buses

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) has successfully assisted the Adelanto Elementary School District (AESD) in obtaining more than $1 million in incentive funding for the acquisition of three new electric school buses.

Utilizing funds from the U.S. EPA’s Targeted Airshed Grant program, MDAQMD awarded $1,022,312 to AESD. This generous grant covers approximately 72% of the total cost required to purchase three 2023 Blue Bird electric buses.

Each of the new Blue Bird buses is designed to seat 78 passengers and is equipped with a 210KWh battery, offering a range of approximately 135 miles on a full charge.

In compliance with the grant agreement, AESD has decommissioned and surrendered for destruction two 2006 and one 2004 Thomas Built buses.

On April 30, MDAQMD Executive Director Brad Poiriez presented a check to AESD leadership, including Board of Trustees Representative Christine Turner, Assistant Superintendent John Albert, Ed.D, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tasha Dozian. Also present was Samuel Shoup, Constituent Services Director for San Bernardino County 1st District Supervisor Col. (Ret.) Paul Cook, who serves on the MDAQMD Governing Board.

This initiative represents a significant step towards improving air quality and modernizing transportation within the Adelanto Elementary School District.





