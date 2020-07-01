MCEC Signs Dominick Reyes as Chief Brand Ambassador

HIGH DESERT, Calif. VVNG.com) — If you currently reside in the high desert, then chances are you have heard of Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes, the #1 Light Heavyweight Contender in the UFC with a current fight record of 12-1-0. But did you know that he uses Medical Cannabis?

When thinking of cannabis the first image most have is not that of UFC’s #1 Light Heavyweight Division Contender. Yet, Dominick is among a growing list of other professional athletes who use and advocate for cannabis including fellow MMA fighter Liz Carmouche and ultrarunner Avery Collins.

Dominick is dedicated to maintaining a holistic approach to his training and recovery process.

Although as of now, there are no efficacy tests relating to the benefits of Medical Cannabis, it has been widely known to improve relieving pain and reducing anxiety. Now he has decided to dive into the cannabis industry by signing on as chief brand ambassador at Medical Cannabis Educational Center, also known as MCEC, a local Hesperia-based medical cannabis delivery service.

Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes, the #1 Light Heavyweight Contender in the UFC with a current fight record of 12-1-0.

Reyes and MCEC coincide well together as both would like to make a strong positive impact on the local high desert community. MCEC also has the largest variety of safe legal cannabis items for Dominick to implement into his holistic recovery process. The partnership simply makes sense.

When asked about his signing with MCEC, Dominick commented, “My team and I are excited to partner with MCEC to bring light to the many benefits of Medical Cannabis use in athletics.”

Arleen Curiel, the president of MCEC, replied with, “Dominick represents everything MCEC stands for: trust, honesty, integrity, and family. We are extremely proud and excited to be working with both Dominick, his manager AJ Buonarigo, and the “Devastator” Team.”

Dominick Reyes advocates for legal Medical Cannabis use for those above the age of 21.

Dominick is dedicated to maintaining a holistic approach to his training and recovery process.

For more information about Dominick Reyes, check out his Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch, to see what type of cannabis product Dominick may be using go to the MCEC website, Instagram, and Facebook.