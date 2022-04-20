Mayjah Vibes Festival will bring a taste of the islands to the Victor Valley on May 14th

ADELANTO, Calif. — Get a taste of the Pacific right here in the Victor Valley when Mayjah Vibes Festival comes to Adelanto this spring.

The Poly Plug presents Mayjah Vibes, an all-ages Polynesian concert, and festival taking place May 14 at Adelanto Plaza & Event Center, formerly Adelanto Stadium.

The festival will transform the venue into an island paradise, complete with authentic Polynesian foods, fire dancers, lush photo op areas, an exclusive kava lounge, and a live concert with an iconic lineup of Polynesian artists.

Mayjah Vibes is the first Polynesian event spearheaded by Gabriel Reyes, the current mayor of Adelanto, inspired by his family’s Samoan roots and their time living in Hawaii.

“We have decided to bring a multi-faceted cultural experience with a much-needed spirit of positivity, love, and amazing island vibes to our city,” said Reyes.

Headlining the event are the Grammy-nominated roots reggae band Common Kings, who’ve toured with Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars. The concert will also feature island icon George “Fiji” Veikoso, Australian-Maori crooner Sammy J, singer-songwriter Analea Brown, and DJ Westafa.

No luau is complete without delicious island food! Mayjah Vibes will feature a variety of authentic Polynesian offerings, including poke bowls, kalua pork, shaved ice, and poi. The festival has also partnered with local food vendors Market760 to feature offerings from several local eateries.

Attendees can enjoy an ice-cold beer or cocktails at Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka beer garden. For an additional fee, attendees get access to an exclusive kava lounge with unlimited servings of kava, a traditional island beverage. Derived from the kava root,

kava has similar effects to alcohol and is commonly used in traditional ceremonies for relaxation.

Mayjah Vibes will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Adelanto Plaza and Event Center, 12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto. General admission tickets are $50 each. Children 3 and under are free.

VIP tickets, which get attendees closer seating and access to larger festival areas, are $100. (Use keyword VVNG to receive 50% discount off VIP tickets). There’s also Elite tickets, which come with full festival/front stage access, reserved seating, catered dinner, cocktails, and more. Elite tickets cost $250 each or $400 for couples. For a limited time, get 20% off all ticket prices by using the promo code “Poly Plug.”

The Poly Plug is an international group with a mission to connect Polynesian entrepreneurs and business owners to corporate America. This is the first event The Poly Plug hosts in the High Desert.

Visit mayjahvibes.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the event. Follow Mayjah Vibes on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter for the latest updates.

