Maya Hernandez, 16 of Phelan, wins 125lb title at USA Boxing National Championships in Texas
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com)- Representing the Victor Valley and Southern California, 16-year-old Maya Hernandez of Phelan won the 125lb title at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
With an opportunity to compete against some of the best and upcoming Boxers in the United States, Hernandez was determined to make her way to Lubbock, Texas to participate in the weeklong USA Boxing National Championships that took place from December 3rd through December 10th, 2022.
Congratulations to California’s 2022 @usaboxing 125lb Youth National Champion Maya Hernandez 🇺🇸#BeautifulBrawlers pic.twitter.com/6gtiIcJjyq
— BoxingMeetsBeauty (@BoxingMBeauty) December 10, 2022
Friends and family didn’t let financial restraints for the young teen get in the way; they helped launched a GoFundMe account where they raised $1700 to make her wish a reality.
Their support for the driven Boxer paid off when at the commencement of the competition, it was announced that Hernandez had won the 125lb Youth National Champion title.
Hernandez, also known as Maggie May, has previously been crowned the 2021 USA Boxing Jr. Olympic Champion and took the Gold at the 2022 National Jr. Olympics and Summer Festival.
Her next wish is to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics, the GoFundMe stated.
On behalf of Victor Valley News – Congratulations Maya “Maggie May” Hernandez!
