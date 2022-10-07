Massive 13,948 square-foot mansion in El Mirage destroyed by fire

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A massive two-story mansion in El Mirage was destroyed during a fire Thursday evening.

It happened at about 6:30 pm, on October 6, 2022, in the 4000 block of Plato Street near Sheep Creek Road.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and upon arrival reported the large structure was well involved with fire and multiple exposures. Firefighters requested additional engines and water tenders. Additionally, no fire hydrants in the area hampered fire suppression efforts, according to a SBCoFD tweet.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire)

At about 8:10 pm, the fire department reported the fire was knocked down and crews would continue to work on an extensive overhaul. Fire investigators were requested to respond to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Apple Valley Fire Department as well as the Victorville City Fire Department assisted with firefighting efforts.

Several local residents that belong to a group on Facebook known as Desert Recovery also responded to the fire and assisted Medic Engine 312 after it became stuck in deep sand. The group used four winches attached to their personal vehicles and pulled the fire truck out or as the group says, “recovered”!

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire)

(Zillow)

According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 23, 2022, for $550,000. It’s described as having 17 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms for a total of 13,948 sqft on 20-level acres. The three buildings are connected together into one with multiple kitchens throughout the home. The Redfin estimate on the home is currently $897,865 and was built in 1983.

