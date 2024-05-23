Masked Transient Caught During Attempted Lumber Theft at Victorville Home Depot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Early Monday morning, deputies from the Victorville Police Department apprehended a man caught in the act of stealing from a Home Depot.

At around 12:33 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the store in the 15100 block of Bear Valley Road, following reports of a masked individual loading supplies onto a cart.

Upon arrival, authorities found Joshua Michael Lourenco, 31, inside a loading dock attempting to make off with lumber. Lourenco had broken through a locked barricade to gain access to the dock. A search revealed he was carrying a screwdriver and bolt cutters.

Lourenco, identified as a transient of Victorville, was arrested on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

The Victorville Police Station urges anyone with additional information about this case to contact them at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or via their website at www.wetip.com.





