Marriott Hotel Project Breaks Ground in Lenwood

Barstow, Ca. – On Wednesday, July 7th, Hotel Investment Group was joined by Barstow Mayor Paul Anthony Courtney, Mayor Pro-Tem James Noble, Councilwoman Marilyn Dyer-Kruse, and City Treasurer Michael Lewis for the official groundbreaking of the newly approved Marriott Hotel Project.

The Chief Executive Officer for Hotel Investment Group Darshan Patel stated, “We are honored to have the support of the City of Barstow on this project; the Marriott Hotel brand is recognized worldwide by millions of travelers and today Barstow has become part of our family. The positive economic development impact to the region in construction jobs and employment in the hospitality sector will continue to reshape the micro-economy of the region.”

The $32 million dollar project will provide over 180 rooms using an innovative design that maximizes land capacity for two hotels for both short-term and long-term stay; the project is projected to bring 600 full-time construction jobs over an 18 month period.

“The official groundbreaking of the Marriott Hotel today showcases Barstow’s resilience during a pandemic to persevere and forge ahead to make certain the development community knows we are pro-business, and open for business,” stated Mayor Dr. Paul Anthony Courtney. “We have to be creative and adapt at every level in our ability to attract new development to increase jobs and get our residents back to work; I campaigned on that promise when I was running for Mayor and with the help of my fellow councilmembers we will make good on that promise!”

(source: City of Barstow news release)