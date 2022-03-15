All News
Mariposa Road shut down after vehicle runs off 15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire and the Victorville Police Department responded to a traffic collision that resulted in Mariposa Road being shut down.
The crash was reported at 6:08 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and involved a gray 2021 Toyota Camry with a solo occupant inside.
According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the Camry was traveling northbound on the 15 freeway between Nisqualli Road and Palmdale Road, when for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway.
Once the vehicle left the freeway, it collided with a metal utility pole and continued through the freeway fencing, eventually stopping and blocking a southbound lane on Mariposa Road.
Life-saving measures were performed on the driver of the Camry, and the driver was taken by AMR ambulance to a local hospital in grave condition.
Mariposa Road was shut down in both directions as authorities investigated.
Anyone with information regarding the crash may contact the local CHP Department.
