Mariposa Road in Oak Hills closed until February

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A busy stretch of Mariposa Road between Mesquite Street and Ranchero Road in Oak Hills is closed until next month, officials said.

Hesperia City Spokeswoman Rachel Molina told VVNG it’s a City project to install a sewer line to facilitate commercial growth along the freeway corridor.

According to Molina, the scheduled closure is between 7:30am – 4:00pm through February 8, 2021. However, the road closed signs have remained in place and never removed since the closure was put in place after the New Year.

