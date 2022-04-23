All News
Mariposa Road in Hesperia closed after driver crashes into utility pole
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Mariposa Road in the City of Hesperia is closed after a driver crashed into a utility pole on Friday.
It happened at about 7:38 pm, on April 22, 2022, just north of Cedar Street, and involved a white Dodge Challenger.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported the pole was completely sheared and the driver was not injured.
Southern California Edison crews were advised to respond to repair the damaged pole. Firefighters advised dispatch they were unable to get close enough to the vehicle due to the downed lines.
For the safety of the public, firefighters requested a hard road closure of Mariposa Road. And eventhough the incident has nothing to do with the I-15 freeway, northbound traffic is slow-moving as motorists passing the scene slow down to glance at all of the flashing lights.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
