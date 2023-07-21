Vegetation fire in Hesperia closed Mariposa Road and the NB I-15 Highway 395 on-ramp

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Mariposa Road in Hesperia remains closed after a wind-driven vegetation fire scorched the area on Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:27 pm, on July 21, 2023, along the northbound I-15 freeway at the U.S. Highway 395 onramp.

According to initial reports, there was a fire on both the east and west sides of the 395 on-ramp. The fire burned dry brush along the overpass as the gusty winds fanned the flames to the north.

The fire spread quickly across a vacant lot with overgrown dry vegetation consuming many of the Joshua Trees

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from jumping onto the east side of Mariposa Road and Joshua Street.

A water-dropping helicopter assisted with several drops over the fire before being cleared to leave shortly after 2:00 pm. Ground hand crews arrived at the incident and immediately begin assisting firefighters already at the scene.

Mariposa Road was closed between Mesquite Street and Joshua Road with plans to extend the closure to Ranchero Road. The 395 on-ramp from the NB I-15 freeway was also shut down for approximately 3 hours and is expected to reopen around 4:30 pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

