Marine accused of having sex with a runaway teen from Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old stationed at Twentynine Palms Marine Corp Base was arrested on suspicion of having sex with a runaway teen girl from Hesperia.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 8:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Eighth Avenue regarding a runaway juvenile.

Sheriff’s officials said the reporting party informed deputies that her 15-year-old granddaughter ran away from the residence sometime during the night. Deputies identified the suspect as Benjamin Clinton, a resident of Twentynine Palms, and discovered the victim communicated with the suspect over a period of time to coordinate and help the victim run away.

According to a news release, the teen left her residence without permission to meet with the suspect who investigators believe she met online and have been involved in a sexual relationship.

Detectives assigned to the Hesperia Station coordinated with military officials and contacted Clinton at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corp Base. Clinton was later booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for PC261.5(c)- sex with a minor and PC278-concealment of child from legal guardian.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this investigation, or any additional victims are asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.