Marijuana manufacturing facility in Adelanto robbed at gunpoint

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A security guard working at a marijuana facility in Adelanto was held at gunpoint while the business was robbed, officials said.

It happened on March 30, 2022, at about 9:27 pm, at the Big Trip Manufacturing located at 9938 Rancho Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting the business had been robbed at gunpoint by four black males.

(image google maps)

“The suspects pulled up to the business in a 90’s model GMC Yukon. When the security guard approached them, the guard was pushed to the ground and held at gunpoint. The suspects entered the facility and took product from inside. All four suspects were armed,” stated the release.

Police said the Yukon was later found abandoned near Hook Blvd and Cobalt Road in Victorville. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Victorville.

Suspect descriptions:

SUSPECT #1: Black male adult, approximately 6’5”. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Scarface” written in red on the front and a picture of Tony Montana on the back, black sweatpants with pockets in the thigh area, white socks, black shoes, and light green gloves.

SUSPECT #2: Black male adult wearing red vans with white stripes, black hooded sweatshirt, hat, gloves, and black shoes.

SUSPECT #3: Black male adult dressed all in black. Sweatshirt had writing on both sleeves, and he was wearing green gloves.

SUSPECT #4: Black male adult wearing a gray sweatshirt with unknown white symbol on the left side, black sweatpants, black shoes, and white gloves.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Leiker, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department)

