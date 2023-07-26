Marijuana delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto; suspects arrested

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after robbing a marijuana delivery driver at gunpoint in Adelanto, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 5:06 p.m., in the 12000 block of Sand Court.

Sheriff’s officials said the adult male victim, who is a delivery driver for a cannabis retailer, reported he was robbed at gunpoint by two black male adults. The suspects left the location in a late-model Ford Taurus.

A be on the lookout (BOLO) notification went out to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department observed a vehicle matching the above description and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop.

The occupants of the vehicle, Jonathyn Russkizzee, 26, a resident of Victorville, and Jakye Randolph, 23, a resident of Adelanto, were confirmed to be the suspects involved in the robbery.

“Marijuana was located inside the trunk of the vehicle, and money was located in the center console. Deputies learned the suspects threw the weapon out of the vehicle after the robbery. The weapon, which turned out to be a BB Gun, was later recovered,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Randolph and Russkizzee were arrested for conspiracy and robbery and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy T. Baca, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

