Marijuana and mushroom spores seized during a search warrant in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at a commercial facility in Hesperia where they seized marijuana plants, mushroom spores, and arrested two people, officials said.
It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 11200 block of Hesperia Road.
Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and the Regional Marijuana Enforcement Team served the warrant and discovered the facility was illegally cultivating marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “over 2,800 marijuana plants, 400 pounds of processed marijuana, 12 pounds of processed psilocybin mushrooms, 2,700 pounds of psilocybin mushroom spores, several jars of liquid pcilocybin mushroom spores, 1,500 packages of marijuana infused edibles, and 37 pounds of concentrated marijuana were seized from the location.”
Two suspects, identified as 51-year-old Dejon Duchesne, a resident of Malibu, and 46-year-old Frank Mendoza, a resident of Victorville, were both arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Regional Marijuana Enforcement Team at 909-387-3700.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com
