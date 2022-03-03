All News
Maria Perez named Apple Valley employee of the quarter￼
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – (March 3, 2022): Maria Perez has been selected as the Town of Apple Valley’s Employee of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of 2022.
“Maria is well loved and respected by her peers,” said Facilities Supervisor Carlos Monterrey. “Throughout her years with the Town, Maria consistently shows up with a smile and always gives her best efforts to take care of all Town facilities and public spaces. Her commitment to Apple Valley is unique and very much appreciated.”
Maria began working for the Town as a part time Custodial Aide in the Facilities Department in May of 2014. In February 2019, Maria was hired full-time and, with the assistance of her team, services the main Town Hall building, lobby areas, restrooms, and conference rooms.
“Maria is a staff favorite here at the Town,” said Mayor Kari Leon. “She is very knowledgeable of Town procedures and spends much of her time caring for the workspaces of many of our employees. Maria also takes on the challenge of training new staff members and ensures they deliver the same great customer service that she provides.”
“I love my job and the fact that I get to work alongside so many different people and events,” said Perez. “I get to do something different each and every day. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking and sharing meals with my friends and family who live close to me here in town. My kids and I also live in Apple Valley and we are definitely planning on staying local.”
Perez was recognized as the Employee of the Quarter at the February 22 Town Council meeting.
Nominations for Employee of the Quarter are submitted by peers or management and honorees are selected by the Town Manager.
