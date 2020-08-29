All News
Man’s electric wheelchair stolen from Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Can you help police identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft of an electric wheelchair in Hesperia?
It happened on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the 8500 block of Valley View Drive between the hours of 4:00 am and 10:30 am.
According to the victim, who relies on this electric wheelchair for mobility, the chair was stolen off the back of his vehicle in front of his residence. The serial number on the chair is JC806920227HF0.
“Please help us get this necessary piece of equipment back to the owner,” stated the sheriff’s news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Kyle Schuler at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
