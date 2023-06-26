Man’s body found dumped in the desert after he was shot and robbed at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The body of an unidentified Hispanic adult male was found dumped in an off-road area near Landers after a shooting investigation at a home in Apple Valley.

It happened on Saturday, June 25, 2023, at about 12:03 am, when deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 21600 block of Roundup Way, in unincorporated Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies were told a male adult was shot and robbed at the location, then transported to an unknown desert area where he was left.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a deputy from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station was flagged down by an off-road vehicle rider who located a deceased male, near Old Woman Springs Road, in Landers.

“Investigators believe the deceased male to be the shooting victim. Identification of the deceased is pending coroner’s investigation,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

