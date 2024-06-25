Man with Knife Arrested After Attempting to Take Down a Free Palestine Flag in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Sunday, January 23, 2024, a “Free Palestine” flag incident in Victorville led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man from Amargosa Valley, NV.

Deputies responded to reports around 12:32 p.m. of a man attempting to remove the flag near Bear Valley Road and the I-15 Freeway North.

The individual, identified as Lance Jaeger, was seen using a large, fixed-blade knife to cut down the flag. Witnesses reported that Jaeger was walking around bystanders while holding the knife.

Deputies arriving at the scene found Jaeger in the road, pointing the knife at several individuals on the sidewalk. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of assault with a deadly weapon under P.C. 245(A)(1).

For more information about this investigation, please contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or via the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





