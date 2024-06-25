 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Man with Knife Arrested After Attempting to Take Down a Free Palestine Flag in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 25, 2024 | 1:00 pmLast Updated: June 25, 2024 | 1:05 pm
Deputies Arrest a Nevada Man Who Threatened Protestors with a Knife in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Sunday, January 23, 2024, a “Free Palestine” flag incident in Victorville led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man from Amargosa Valley, NV.

Deputies responded to reports around 12:32 p.m. of a man attempting to remove the flag near Bear Valley Road and the I-15 Freeway North.

The individual, identified as Lance Jaeger, was seen using a large, fixed-blade knife to cut down the flag. Witnesses reported that Jaeger was walking around bystanders while holding the knife.

Deputies arriving at the scene found Jaeger in the road, pointing the knife at several individuals on the sidewalk. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of assault with a deadly weapon under P.C. 245(A)(1).

For more information about this investigation, please contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or via the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 25, 2024 | 1:00 pmLast Updated: June 25, 2024 | 1:05 pm

More Local News

Woman dead, another critically injured in off-road Victorville crash, driver arrested for DUI

June 24, 2024
hesperia fire started back up on Monday

New Fire Ignites Within Hesperia Fire Perimeter

June 24, 2024
Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

June 24, 2024
Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Awards Scholarships to 88 Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare

Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Awards Scholarships to 88 Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare

June 24, 2024
Back to top button