All News
Man with gun arrested after entering Eddie World and refusing to ID himself
YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old man from Newberry Springs was arrested after he walked into Eddie World armed with a gun and refused to identify himself, officials said.
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at approximately 9:38 p.m. Barstow deputies received several calls for a man with a gun inside Eddie World, located in Yermo. Several callers reported a man with a riffle entering the business and heading to the restroom.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Deputy Spurlock, Deputy Dickson, and Sergeant Parks entered the business with a ballistic shield for cover.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies located the suspect near the restroom and detained him without incident. The weapon was found to be an airsoft rifle”
Officials said the suspect refused to provide deputies with his name but was later identified as Timothy Kekoa Souza of Newberry Springs.
Souza is currently on felony probation and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the time of the incident. Souza was booked at High Desert Detention Center for P.C. 148, Willfully Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer and for probation violation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Spurlock or Deputy Dickson of the Barstow Station 760-256-4700. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com
