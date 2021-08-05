Man wanted for attempted murder in Barstow turns himself in

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Barstow turned himself in to police on Tuesday, officials said.

On July 31, 2021, at about 9:50 pm, Corporal Montoria Franklin with the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Flora Street regarding a report of a subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers arrived and located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers were able to interview the victim as he was being treated by medical personnel and he identified the shooter as Daniel Sanchez.

(1000 block of Flora Street in Barstow as seen in google maps)

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center where he underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Through investigation, Detective Greig learned that Sanchez arrived at the incident location in a white Mercedes, confronted the victim, and shot him.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Detective Greig and other detectives attempted to locate Daniel Sanchez at numerous locations throughout the City of Barstow but were unable to locate him. Later in the day, Detective Greig received a call from a person who identified himself as Daniel Sanchez’s attorney and related that Sanchez will surrender himself to police on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 7:41 AM, Daniel Sanchez arrived at the Barstow Police Department to turn himself in for the shooting investigation. Sanchez was placed under arrest and later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Barstow for PC 664/187(a) – Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Catherine Greig at (760) 255-5183 or at cgreig@barstowca.org or the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or www.wetip.com.

