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Man Walking With Wife Approached By Three Males, Stabbed During Altercation In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:42 pm | Sep. 15, 2026 Updated 1:42 pm | Sep. 15, 2026

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an attempted murder after a man walking with his wife was stabbed late Saturday night in Apple Valley.

The stabbing was reported at about 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in the 15200 block of Apache Road.

According to Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, an adult male, was walking near the location with his wife when they were approached by three unknown, tall males.

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“An altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed. The victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing,” Orejel said.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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An update on the victim’s condition was not availabl. No additional information about the three males or the circumstances leading up to the altercation was provided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:42 pm | Sep. 15, 2026 Updated 1:42 pm | Sep. 15, 2026
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