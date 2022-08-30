Man tracks cell phone inside stolen truck to locate suspect in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man used the tracking signal on a phone inside of his stolen truck to help police locate the suspect in Apple Valley.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Central Road in the town of Apple Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the victim, he left his vehicle on while he went inside the store. When he exited, he saw his truck being driven away by the suspect.

“The victim left his cell phone in the vehicle and was able to advise deputies of its location,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Japatul Road and Joshua Road, where they located the vehicle and arrested convicted felon, Johnathan Suttle, a 26-year-old resident of Apple Valley.

Suttle was transported and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft auto. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. In addition to the above charges, he was booked on a felony warrant and a parole violation.

In January 2020, VVNG wrote an article about two transients on parole that carjacked an elderly victim. Jonathan Suttle and Derek Cortez were identified as the suspects and arrested for the crime.

Anyone with information about this latest investigation is asked to contact Deputy Clancy at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

