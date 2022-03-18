Man threatens to jump out of 3-story Motel 6 window in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was taken into custody after he threatened to jump out of a motel window on Friday morning.

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a possible jumper at Motel 6 located on Cataba Road near Main Street.

Initially, firefighters were told to keep their distance until law enforcement arrived for their safety, but they were cleared into the scene moments later.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Authorities located the man inside a third-story room where a window had been broken out prior to First Responders arrival.

The man surrendered to police without incident, and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.