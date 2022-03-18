All News
Man threatens to jump out of 3-story Motel 6 window in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was taken into custody after he threatened to jump out of a motel window on Friday morning.
Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a possible jumper at Motel 6 located on Cataba Road near Main Street.
Initially, firefighters were told to keep their distance until law enforcement arrived for their safety, but they were cleared into the scene moments later.
Authorities located the man inside a third-story room where a window had been broken out prior to First Responders arrival.
The man surrendered to police without incident, and was taken into custody.
No further details were immediately available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2 people found dead inside home on Main Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville Planning Commission recommends Council approval of multi-family apartment complex
-
All News5 days ago
Driver ejected from truck during fatal rollover crash on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia Police increasing OHV enforcement within city limits
-
All News4 days ago
Iconic bison that once welcomed Apple Valley visitors roams off into the sunset
-
All News4 days ago
Mariposa Road shut down after vehicle runs off 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
BREAKING: Two fires miles apart visible across the Victor Valley, air assistance requested in Oro Grande
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
22-year-old arrested after biting and spitting blood on a deputy in Adelanto