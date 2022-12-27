Man Suffers Severe Burns During Victorville Apartment Fire on Christmas Day, airlifted to to trauma Center

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man suffered critical burns Sunday and was airlifted to a trauma center on Christmas Day.

The fire broke out at about 9:18 a.m. on December 25, 2022, at a unit at the Lone Yucca Apartments located at 17442 North D Street, near National Trails Highway.

Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department and Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived on the scene and located heavy smoke pouring out of a unit located in the corner of the L-shaped building.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Upon arrival, a man was located with severe burns, and a helicopter was requested to land at the Southern California Logistics Airport. The man was further airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

His condition as of Monday was not immediately known, and the cause of the fire was not provided.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

