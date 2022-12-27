All News
Man Suffers Severe Burns During Victorville Apartment Fire on Christmas Day, airlifted to to trauma Center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man suffered critical burns Sunday and was airlifted to a trauma center on Christmas Day.
The fire broke out at about 9:18 a.m. on December 25, 2022, at a unit at the Lone Yucca Apartments located at 17442 North D Street, near National Trails Highway.
Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department and Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived on the scene and located heavy smoke pouring out of a unit located in the corner of the L-shaped building.
Upon arrival, a man was located with severe burns, and a helicopter was requested to land at the Southern California Logistics Airport. The man was further airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
His condition as of Monday was not immediately known, and the cause of the fire was not provided.
The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Approves Massive 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse and Distribution Center
-
All News6 days ago
San Bernardino County officials warn homeowners of real estate scam
-
All News6 days ago
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
-
All News4 days ago
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead behind dumpster in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man hit multiple times in the head with a baseball bat, suspect arrested