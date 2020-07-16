All News
Man struck with side view mirror after confrontation over orange cone in the street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was struck with the side view mirror of a vehicle following an argument over an orange traffic cone.
On Monday, July 13, 2020, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of an assault call in the 10400 block of Tamarisk Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had placed an orange cone roughly two feet from the curb line of the sidewalk to warn vehicles of children playing in the front yard.
“The suspect, a Hispanic male adult, ran over the orange traffic cone, made a U-turn, and confronted the victim about having the cone in the street. The suspect then drove off and hit the victim with the passenger side of his vehicle,” stated sheriff’s spokesman Edgar Moran.
Sheriff’s officials said the victim declined medical attention while on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia sheriff's station at760-947-1500.
