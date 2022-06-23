Man struck by vehicle on Amethyst Road Thursday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested to airlift a pedestrian to a trauma center after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m., June 23, 2022, in the area of Amethyst Road and Quail Cove Place.

American Medical Response and the Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a male pedestrian in the roadway, unresponsive.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza/ VVNG)

Emergency crews requested a helicopter to fly the pedestrian to a trauma center.

The female driver of the involved vehicle, a blue 2016 Ford Fusion, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza/ VVNG)

As of 8:30 a.m., Amethyst Road was be closed between Hook Boulevard and Mojave Drive for an unknown duration as authorities investigate.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza/ VVNG)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.