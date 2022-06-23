All News
Man struck by vehicle on Amethyst Road Thursday morning in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested to airlift a pedestrian to a trauma center after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Victorville.
It happened at about 7:15 a.m., June 23, 2022, in the area of Amethyst Road and Quail Cove Place.
American Medical Response and the Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a male pedestrian in the roadway, unresponsive.
Emergency crews requested a helicopter to fly the pedestrian to a trauma center.
The female driver of the involved vehicle, a blue 2016 Ford Fusion, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
As of 8:30 a.m., Amethyst Road was be closed between Hook Boulevard and Mojave Drive for an unknown duration as authorities investigate.
