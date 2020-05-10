All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hesperia on Saturday

VictorValley News avatar VictorValley News May 9, 2020
A male was struck and killed by a train Saturday in Hesperia. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Hesperia Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:52 pm, on May 9, 2020, in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Lime Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters along with deputies from the Hesperia sheriff’s station responded to a report of a subject possibly struck by a train.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located the male and pronounced him deceased at the scene, per scanner traffic reports.

BNSF has stopped train traffic through the area until the investigation is complete.

No other information was available for release.

