Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hesperia on Saturday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Hesperia Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:52 pm, on May 9, 2020, in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Lime Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters along with deputies from the Hesperia sheriff’s station responded to a report of a subject possibly struck by a train.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located the male and pronounced him deceased at the scene, per scanner traffic reports.

BNSF has stopped train traffic through the area until the investigation is complete.

No other information was available for release.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.