Man staying at the Green Tree Inn robbed at gunpoint

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man staying at the Green Tree Inn hotel in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 2:23 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call referencing a hotel guest stating he was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim is a 34-year-old male who stated two suspects armed with handguns took his cell phone and wallet before they fled in a red SUV.

Sheriff’s officials said this is an open investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

