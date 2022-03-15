Man stabbed while breaking up a fight in the parking lot of Cosmos Bar in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)- A man was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in the parking lot of Cosmos Bar in Victorville, officials said.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at about 1:52 am, emergency personnel was dispatched to a stabbing victim at the Emergency Room of a local hospital.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the victim was leaving the bar when he noticed a fight in the parking lot. “He attempted to break it up when he was stabbed in the abdomen,” stated the spokeswoman.

According to Blake, the friend drove the victim to the hospital and he was flown to another hospital for surgery. “He wouldn’t provide any information about the suspect,” stated Blake.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

