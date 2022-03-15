All News
Man stabbed while breaking up a fight in the parking lot of Cosmos Bar in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)- A man was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in the parking lot of Cosmos Bar in Victorville, officials said.
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at about 1:52 am, emergency personnel was dispatched to a stabbing victim at the Emergency Room of a local hospital.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the victim was leaving the bar when he noticed a fight in the parking lot. “He attempted to break it up when he was stabbed in the abdomen,” stated the spokeswoman.
According to Blake, the friend drove the victim to the hospital and he was flown to another hospital for surgery. “He wouldn’t provide any information about the suspect,” stated Blake.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 150,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
14-year-old missing teen from Victorville found dead inside an abandoned vehicle
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested in Barstow after a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Hesperia caretaker arrested after stealing from her 97-year-old client, a WWII Veteran
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville FedEx employee arrested for embezzlement after stealing a package of guns
-
All News5 days ago
Police searching for 2 men that brandished a handgun at an AMPM employee in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Traffic stop for missing license plate ends with a firearm and drug possession arrest in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Mother, Son Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-18 Identified
-
All News4 days ago
Juvenile shot while walking on Village Drive in Victorville, suspects remain at large