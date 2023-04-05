Man stabbed to death outside of Walgreens in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Homicide Detectives are conducting an investigation after a man was stabbed to death outside of Walgreens in Hesperia early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 am, on April 5, 2023, in the 17000 block of Bear Valley Road near Hesperia Road.

According to initial reports, a man who had just finished shopping inside Walgreens was stabbed by an unknown suspect as he stepped outside of the main doors.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach and sustained significant injuries. According to witnesses, a woman that was with the victim kept shouting for him to wake up.

The victim was rushed off to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials confirmed. His identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroners Office pending the notification of next of kin.

A portion of the Walgreens parking lot is blocked with crime scene tape. The store including the drive-thru pharmacy will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

Several detectives along with a Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) have already arrived at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG there is no information on the suspect, at this time. Investigators are on the scene and actively working on the incident.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

